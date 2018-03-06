A SERIES of events celebrating 100 years since women first got the vote in the UK has been announced by the Welsh Assembly.

An exhibition exploring women's suffrage will open in the Senedd today. The centrepiece will be a portrait of Newport's Lady Rhondda, who was jailed in 1913 for blowing up a postbox in Risca Road, on loan from the National Museum of Wales.

A purple plaque celebrating former AM and equality campaigner Val Field will also be unveiled at the launch. Ms Field died in 2011, two years after being elected as Swansea East AM.

The Assembly will also hold a number of events marking International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, including a conference, lecture and preview of a new production by the Welsh National Opera celebrating the life of Lady Rhondda, entitled Rhondda Rips It Up!

For more information call 0300 200 6565 or email contact@assembly.wales