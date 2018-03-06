A NUMBER of schools in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have re-opened today, but some remain closed.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has said the following schools are closed today (Tuesday):

Glyncoed Primary School

Ebbw Fawr primary phase but the secondary phase will be open to staff, years 10 and 11 pupils.

St Mary’s R.C. Primary School

Deighton Primary open to staff only

Tredegar Comprehensive open to staff only

Georgetown Primary will be closed.

Bryn Bach Primary School will be closed to pupils and open to staff

The following schools have confirmed they are open in Blaenau Gwent:

Sofrydd

BlaenyCwm

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg

St Marys Church in Wales

Brynmawr Foundation School open to staff only from 9am

Beaufort Hill

Rhos y Fedwen

Cwm

EFLC – Primary closed / Secondary open to Y10 and Y11 only

All Saints - Open to staff only

St Illtyd’s - Open to staff only

ALC – Open to staff only

Willowtown Primary open to staff only

Coed y Garn

Of the schools closed in Torfaen on Monday, the following have confirmed that they are open on Tuesday 6 March 2018:

Abersychan open to year 10 & 11 pupils only (expecting to be fully open Wednesday)

Cwmbran High

Garnteg Primary (car park is closed)

George Street Primary School

Griffithstown Primary School

Nant Celyn Primary Nursery (pedestrian access only)

New Inn Primary

Padre Pio RC Primary

Penygarn Community Primary

Pontnewydd Primary

St Albans RC High School

St Davids RC Primary

West Monmouth School (year 10 & 11 pupils only)

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

Cwmbran ICC

The Pupil Referral Unit

Phillipstown Primary in Caerphilly is also closed due to health and safety reasons following the snow.