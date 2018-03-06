A NUMBER of schools in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have re-opened today, but some remain closed.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has said the following schools are closed today (Tuesday):
Glyncoed Primary School
Ebbw Fawr primary phase but the secondary phase will be open to staff, years 10 and 11 pupils.
St Mary’s R.C. Primary School
Deighton Primary open to staff only
Tredegar Comprehensive open to staff only
Georgetown Primary will be closed.
Bryn Bach Primary School will be closed to pupils and open to staff
The following schools have confirmed they are open in Blaenau Gwent:
Sofrydd
BlaenyCwm
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg
St Marys Church in Wales
Brynmawr Foundation School open to staff only from 9am
Beaufort Hill
Rhos y Fedwen
Cwm
EFLC – Primary closed / Secondary open to Y10 and Y11 only
All Saints - Open to staff only
St Illtyd’s - Open to staff only
ALC – Open to staff only
Willowtown Primary open to staff only
Coed y Garn
Deighton Primary open to staff only Tredegar Comprehensive open to staff only
Of the schools closed in Torfaen on Monday, the following have confirmed that they are open on Tuesday 6 March 2018:
Abersychan open to year 10 & 11 pupils only (expecting to be fully open Wednesday)
Cwmbran High
Garnteg Primary (car park is closed)
George Street Primary School
Griffithstown Primary School
Nant Celyn Primary Nursery (pedestrian access only)
New Inn Primary
Padre Pio RC Primary
Penygarn Community Primary
Pontnewydd Primary
St Albans RC High School
St Davids RC Primary
West Monmouth School (year 10 & 11 pupils only)
Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw
Cwmbran ICC
The Pupil Referral Unit
Phillipstown Primary in Caerphilly is also closed due to health and safety reasons following the snow.
