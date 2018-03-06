A MAN is worried his house could end up being right next to a gypsy and traveller site in Blaenau Gwent under new plans.

The plans for a new site for 32 families in Lower Cwmcrachen will be presented at the next meeting of Blaenau Gwent’s council executive committee in March. Mel Hughes, of Blaenant Road, in Nantyglo, said he lives around 200 meters away from the existing traveller site and has been comfortable with this situation for more than 40 years.

Mr Hughes said: “Me and my family have never made even one single complaint about the travelling community and we have the utmost respect for the travellers.

“We have no issues with the travellers whatsoever and we fully understand that the size of the travelling community in Blaenau Gwent needs to be increased.”

The 55-year-old said that, after seeing the plans, found out the proposed new site had been moved down from the existing site and was actually attached to their back garden.

“Due to estate agent pricing and society issues, our family home would drop greatly in value if the council attach us to a large traveller site,” he added. “My family are not travellers, and despite getting along with them, why would we want to be attached to a traveller site?”

Mr Hughes said he believes the proposed units 21 to 28 should be moved up to where the existing site is, and that units 1 to 20 should be left where they are. The units could be connected with a straight link road, he added.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent council said the outline proposal report for the site was supported by the council’s scrutiny committee.

She said: “It is now subject to the approval of the executive committee, planning and achieving Welsh Government support. It will be presented at the next executive committee in March. This is a welcome move that has the potential for improving facilities for the traveller community.”