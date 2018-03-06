GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate the owners of these off road vehicles following reports of erratic, reckless and dangerous driving over the past weekend around Church Street in Bedwas.

Officers have concerns over reports of how the vehicles were being driven, particularly in recent weather conditions and the threat it could pose to pedestrians and other road users.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 247 05/03/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.