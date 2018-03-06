HOMES were hit by a power cut in Caldicot this morning.

Western Power Distribution has said all supplies have now been restored.

The power cut, in the Castle Lea area, affected 607 people.

Twenty customers were restored at 10.50am, 200 customers had power restored at 10.51am and the remaining 387 supplies were restored at 10.56am.

The cause was an underground cable fault.

Abergavenny Leisure Centre has also reported a power cut.

We are aware of a #powercut in the #Caldicot #NP26 & surrounding areas. We aim to restore all supplies by 12:00. Ellie — WPD (@wpduk) March 6, 2018