AN EASTER egg appeal for homeless and vulnerable people has been launched by Chepstow-based group Street Life Sarnies (SLS).

The community organisation, which works across Monmouthshire, Wales and Bristol, is collecting chocolate Easter eggs to distribute to rough sleeper intervention teams, night shelters, drop in centres, family hostels and safe houses.

Volunteers are appealing for people to donate 130-140g boxed eggs, Cadbury’s Creme Eggs in packs of five, 12 or 24 or alternatively to donate to a GoFundMe page.

SLS is working with Solas Cymru hostels across Monmouthshire, Gateway Abergavenny, Cyfannol Abergavenny and others for the appeal which is in its fourth year.

Claire Day, founder of SLS, said: “Easter is the perfect opportunity to show those who are homeless or vulnerably housed that their community actually cares - after all, everyone likes a sweetener when times are tough.

"This is our fourth year collecting and after giving out over 3,500 eggs in 2017, we really need the community to get behind this appeal again so we can give some love and hope to those who might feel lost and forgotten.

"And this year, for the first time, people further afield or unable to get to the shops can still help via our go fund page too.”

Collections points include Halifax in Commercial Street, Newport.

In Monmouthshire, collection points include Tesco customer services desk in Station Road, Chepstow; Country Flowers in High Street, Caldicot, Little Tigers Day Care in Rogiet and Wheat Sheaf in Magor. The collection runs until Friday, March 16.