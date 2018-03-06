THE South Wales Argus Camera Club continues to grow and now has almost 2,200 members.

The Facebook group was created last year as a place for people to share photos and get tips and advice from experts, talk to fellow photographers and enter competitions.

Photos can be of anything from scenic pictures, to weather shots, sports and community event snaps, or wildlife images, but must be taken in the Gwent area.

We feature some of the best pictures shared in the group in the paper, and every photo posted in the group is entered into our photo of the month competition.

A photo from the group is shared every morning and evening on the South Wale Argus' Facebook page.

You can request to join the Facebook group at bit.ly/SouthWales ArgusCameraClub or search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.