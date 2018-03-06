COUNCIL tax will rise by 4.95 per cent in Monmouthshire as councillors approved budget proposals amidst a heated debate.

Pricier school meals and a new £1 charge for schoolchildren using breakfast clubs proved to be the main talking points of Tuesday’s council meeting.

Council leader Cllr Peter Fox (Cons) told members that the authority had “agonized” over such decisions in what has been described as the “hardest” budget to balance in years.

But the proposals came under scrutiny by Labour group leader Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who made an amendment proposing increased premiums for those with second homes, and increased discretion housing payments, as alternatives to offset budgetary pressures.

But his amendment was defeated, with Cllr Fox saying: “Some of these things have merit but they come a little late in the day to incorporate this year.”

In response Cllr Batrouni said that the opposition had only learnt of the breakfast club charges “three weeks ago”, adding: “You have a go at me about trying to come up with a way of mitigating it in three weeks. It’s a bit rich to talk about last minute.”

Cllr Batrouni also read out letter from a single mother who said she was “appalled” by having to fork out £26 extra a week to meet the new charges.

Cllr Richard John (Con), cabinet member for children and young people, admitted that he had been “reluctant” to introduce the breakfast club charges. The £1 will only cover the half-hour childcare before the morning meal, which will remain free.

Concerns about the charge, as well as the lack of public engagement during the budget process, were brought forward by Cllr Paul Pavia (Cons).

Cllr Pavia said: “I use this service as a parent but it’s not about people like me, or families like mine who have reasonable means. It’s those families who are in work and just about managing that I have concerns about.

“Given the executive’s drive to improve its focus on social justice, this move feels somewhat juxtaposed to the long term strategic direction.”

Cllr Pavia called for the policy to be changed if it was found to have a “significant” impact on the welfare of families.

Cllr Jo Watkins (Lib Dem) urged for the situation of families to be closely monitored, adding that the additional charge would be an “extra burden for hard-pressed families”.

The meeting heard that the council had felt added pressure from reduced Welsh Government funding.

Cllr Roger Harris (Lab) accused the Conservative-led council of “burying its head in the sand” by blaming the Welsh Government for austerity, and not the UK government.

Cllr Fox conceded that there were pressures from central government but urged opposition members “not to shirk” the responsibilities of the Labour-controlled Welsh Government.

“It’s your role to defend the Welsh Government but sometimes it’s indefensible. We cannot get away from the fact that we are the lowest funded. We have just about £1,000 a person to deliver services,” he said.

“We are charged with making very difficult decisions in a very difficult climate, so it is with a heavy heart that we come to council tax increase of 4.95 per cent.”