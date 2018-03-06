A GWENT school has recruited 130 runners to take part in a half marathon for a cancer treatment centre.

Teachers, parents and past pupils from Rougemont School in Newport will be running the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon on March 18 to support the work of Velindre Cancer Centre.

Teacher Andy Richards said: "We asked ex-students, teachers and parents to run the half marathon and 130 signed up.

"I am completely overwhelmed. I would have been happy with 60 but to have that many is incredible.

"One ex-student, James Flaherty, will also be running a half marathon in Brisbane, Australia on the same day."

The group were inspired to run by past pupils whose family members have received treatment at the Velindre Cancer Centre.

Mr Richards' own friend Siân Clarke died recently and had been receiving treatment for a rare cancer at the centre.

He said: "She was childhood friend of myself and my wife and we wanted to do something in her memory."

The 13.1 mile race through Newport was due to take place on Sunday, March 4, but had been postponed due to the snow and safety concerns.

"We are buzzing and ready to go," Mr Richards said. "The rescheduling of the half marathon means we have an extra couple weeks of training."

They hope to raise more than £20,000 for the charity and have set up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/rougemontrunners.