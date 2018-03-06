CASES of the superbug clostridium difficile in Gwent hospitals fell to their lowest levels of 2017 during November and December, after what a health board report called “a challenging period”.

At the beginning of last spring, approaching 30 cases of C Difficile were reported, the highest rate for some three years.

But thereafter, there was a general improvement, which quickened during the final two months.

The November rate was 22.9 cases per 100,000 population - better than the 25.2 cases per 100,000 target that Aneurin Bevan University Health Board must achieve by the end of this month.

And the December figure, was forecast to be better still, at 16.1 per 100,000.

Despite the increases at the beginning of last year, C Difficile rates in Gwent hospitals have fallen significantly during the past decade, as infection control and prevention measures have developed.

Hand hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and deep cleaning programmes remain key weapons in the fight to drive down such infections, along with education and awareness for staff, patients and visitors.

Another infection now subject to a reduction target is e-coli.

The health board has been set a monthly target of no more than 61 laboratory confirmed cases per 100,000 population, and figures for the end of 2017 indicate improvements towards that target.

The health board registered 84.6 cases per 100,000 in October, and 77 cases in November, with an improvement to 66.5 cases forecast for December.