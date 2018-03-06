ONE Newport County AFC supporter has been banned from attending matches at Rodney Parade and the club has been issued with a final warning from the Football Association after two incidents of objects being thrown from the stands.

County revealed the news in a statement issued this afternoon.

The statement reads: “The club wishes to inform supporters that the FA’s investigation into supporter misconduct in the Hazell Stand and Terrace during its home league matches against Carlisle United and Lincoln City in December 2017 has now been concluded.

“The investigation into multiple incidents of throwing objects into the technical area by home supporters has resulted in the issue of one Supporter Ban and an ongoing police investigation with another supporter.

“The investigation, which has involved The FA, Rodney Parade and the police, has used a substantial amount of the club’s small resources, damaged its reputation, and resulted in the loss of ticket income and increased stewarding costs.

“The club’s action to close the section of the Hazell Terrace behind the dugouts since the incidents has been recognised and commended by the FA, who have consequently chosen to issue a final warning to the club.

“This means any future occurrences will lead to prolonged periods of closure and heavy fines.”

The Exiles will keep part of the Hazell Terrace closed for the remainder of this season but there are plans to sell special tickets for the area behind the dugouts for next season.

The statement continues: “In light of the final warning and potential future disciplinary action and fines the club may face in the event of any similar future incidents, it has taken the decision to extend the period of Hazell Terrace section closure for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

“The club is currently in the process of working with Rodney Parade to improve the technical area and will upgrade and improve the safety of both sets of dugouts during the close season.

“In addition, the club will be launching a specific ‘Section 150’ 2018-2019 season ticket for supporters wishing to gain access to the section of Hazell Terrace located behind the dugouts (capacity 156).

“Supporters purchasing a Section 150 season ticket will be required to provide a copy of their ID upon purchase and the area shall be open to supporters holding a ‘Section 150’ season ticket only.

“Further details regarding the initiative will be released as part of the club’s 2018-2019 season ticket launch later this month.

“Newport County AFC is committed to being a family friendly, professional football club which is embedded within the heart of the city and its community.”