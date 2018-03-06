A COUPLE were able to have their dream wedding thanks to a team of people who cleared snow drifts that blocked access to their venue.

Faye Thomas and Jessica Pimm had their hearts set on getting married on March 4 at Llanyrafon Manor in Cwmbran because that was Faye’s mother’s birthday and they met while working at the site.

However, the extreme weather conditions meant that access to the Manor was restricted by a mountain of snow.

Llanyrafon Manor’s manager Collette Crewe, her father Dave and mum Cheryl, made their way to Cwmbran from Newport on the Saturday in a 4x4. When they got there they found that the building was cut off due to the thick snow.

She said: “We could not open the gates to the manor and so we had to dig from car park to the front door through the snow drifts.”

Miss Thomas added: “We were worried when we saw the snow, but we wanted to get married on the Sunday because it was my Mum Jenny’s birthday and she died six years ago. There was no way were not going to get married on March 4.”

Access to their house was blocked sue to snow so they had to walk to the main road with all their flowers, dresses, suits and bouquets.

Miss Pimm’s brother Johnny was on hand to transport the couple, the wedding party and all of their dresses, suits and essentials to the venue.

“Everyone pulled together because of the snow,” Miss Thomas said. “But we have had to reschedule our evening party.

“When we had photos taken outside we put wellies outside the manor house and we had photos taken in the snow.

“After the ceremony we took our dresses off and went to The Crow’s Nest for a drink.”

Miss Thomas’ father was able to travel from Burnham-on-Sea to Cwmbran before the worst of the weather, but six guests couldn’t make it to the wedding including Miss Pimm’s 90-year-old grandfather.

“We videoed the ceremony for him and we went to see him on Monday to show him the video and he was really pleased.”

The couple, who are now both Mrs Pimm, met when they were working at the Manor five years ago when Miss Pimm was a chef and Miss Thomas was a waitress. They have been together for three and a half years.

They now own a cake business Handcrafted & Homemade Cakes which is based in Greenmeadow, Cwmbran.

They have just set off on a romantic honeymoon to Paris and want to keep their wedding photos a surprise for their guests to see at their wedding reception that will take place on March 18.