LIVE regional rugby won’t be shown by BBC Wales next season after they failed to extend their deal for the Guinness PRO14.

The corporation currently shows a live regional game every weekend, usually on Friday, and they had hoped to continue their partnership with the championship.

However, PRO14 chiefs have agreed a deal with a pay-TV broadcaster, believed to be Premier Sports, that means an end to games on free-to-air television in the English language. Negotiations with S4C are ongoing.

A BBC Wales statement said: “We’re proud of our record of covering live Pro14 rugby across television, radio and online and we offered a significantly increased financial bid in order to safeguard these rights on a free-to-air basis for hundreds of thousands of viewers in Wales, and across the UK.

“We know there will be a real disappointment at this outcome among hundreds of thousands of rugby fans who have enjoyed live free-to-air coverage on the BBC over many years.”

The BBC hold out hope for an agreement over a Sunday evening highlights package.

The PRO14 said: “After the successful expansion into South Africa the Guinness PRO14 is continuing to grow in strength with unprecedented interest leading to rising attendances, increased broadcast viewers and an upsurge in social media engagement.

“As PRO14 Rugby plans for the exciting seasons ahead, the Championship has overseen a highly-competitive tender process with multiple pay and free-to-air operators across the UK and Republic of Ireland bidding for the broadcast rights in those territories.

“PRO14 Rugby is currently concluding negotiations for these rights ahead of the 2018/19 season and will confirm the final position to partners and supporters once the formal agreements are in place.”

Premier Sports is a subscription channel.