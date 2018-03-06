WALES Women’s Senior Squad, currently competing in the Cyprus Cup Tournament, showed their ‘Together Stronger’ ethos when the PA system failed to play the Welsh National anthem ahead of their game against Switzerland.

Even though it was an anxious pre-match moment, the team stood together and persevered to sing the anthem without any accompaniment; a moment that will bring a sense of pride to any Welsh person.

To see the video, visit here

The Women’s Senior Squad went on to end their Cyprus Cup group matches with a goalless draw against the higher-ranked Switzerland.

Wales Women’s Manager Jayne Ludlow said: “I was really pleased with the performance.

"We created a few opportunities, so it would have been nice to get the result but I’m happy. The game against Austria will be a great chance to see how far we’ve come as a squad, it’s the perfect preparation ahead of our key World Cup qualifying matches.”

The women’s senior squad will next face Austria in the Cyprus Cup Tournament on Wednesday, March 7, with kick off at 9am GMT. The match at the AEK Arena will be live-streamed on FAW.Cymru.