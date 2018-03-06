THE South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards presentation evening will take place tomorrow evening, but due to unforeseen circumstances the venue for the event has been changed.

The awards were scheduled to be held at Chepstow Racecourse, but the ceremony will now be held at The Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor. It was also held there last year.

The change was forced by water damage to three floors of the grandstand at Chepstow Racecourse.

Contractors are currently assessing the situation, with staff set to know the extent of the damage in the coming days.

But the decision was made the awards would not be able to be held there, and The Coldra Court kindly stepped in at very short notice.

In another change, the South Wales Argus Sports Awards, which were also due to be held at the racecourse, will now be held on Wednesday March 14, at the Celtic Manor Golf Club .

The Schools and Education Awards honour the achievements of everyone from head teachers to teachers, lecturers and teaching assistants in our schools and colleges.

The South Wales Argus has teamed up with University of South Wales to recognise the amazing work of schools and teachers and education establishments in Gwent.

Roy Noble will host the awards event and there are 15 award categories that recognise the extraordinary commitment and dedication that so many staff bring to education.

You can follow all the action from the awards evening on our website southwalesargus.co.uk