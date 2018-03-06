A BOOK telling the story of a domestic violence survivor who was shot by her estranged husband is coming out on Thursday.

Rachel Williams, who was shot at point blank range by Darren Williams in 2011 at a Newport hair salon, has written The Devil At Home, where she shares her journey of overcoming her abuse.

The book explores Mrs Williams’ experience of her 18 years of abuse which culminated in the incident which changed her life seven years ago.

Mr Williams hanged himself hours after the attack and, weeks after the attack, her 16-year-old son Jack also killed himself.

“I felt I had to share my journey to allow others to hopefully gain some hope and encouragement from it,” Mrs Williams has previously said. “It’s about showing the readers that domestic abuse can happen to anyone.

“It is an epidemic that needs addressing."

Mrs Williams said writing the book helped her realise how toxic her relationship was.

“Because I am so vocal in the domestic abuse arena and have shared my story time and time again, it was easy to write about my life,” Mrs Williams said.

The Devil At Home will be published on Thursday, priced £6.99. It is available from Amazon here amzn.to/2tiiZxz