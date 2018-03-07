A NEW Post Office will open in Newport on Monday.

The new Post Office will be located at St. Woolos Wine Lodge and Convenience Store, in 116a Stow Hill, and will be opening at 1pm.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said: "The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

"Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks."

Gareth Shylon, Post Office network operations manager, said they want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

He added: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”