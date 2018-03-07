A BURST water main is affecting supplies in Caerphilly this morning.

The issue, first reported yesterday evening, has hit homes in Pontllanfriath, Pennaen, Blackwood, Wyllie, Oakdale, Ynysddu and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for Welsh Water said: "A burst water main is affecting drinking water supplies this morning, customers may be experiencing no water or low pressure in Pontllanfriath, Pennaen, Blackwood, Wyllie, Oakdale, Ynysddu and surrounding areas.

"We're onsite investigating and apologise for any inconvenience caused."