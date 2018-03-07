FIFTEEN jobs will be created and 20 existing posts will be protected at a Newport steel supply company, with the help of a £100,000 investment from the Welsh Government.

The investment from Cardiff Bay that is coming into Corporation Road-based BRC Reinforcement Limited will also be used to assist BRC, part of the Celsa Group of companies, to buy new machinery.

The layout of the factory will also be improved so that productivity levels can be increased.

A major supplier to the UK’s construction industry, BRC has provided materials for major projects such as Crossrail in London, Sky Garden London, the Mersey Link, and the Aberdeen bypass.

The firm is also the UK’s largest supplier of steel reinforcement and associated products for concrete, and uses 98 per cent recycled steel produced at its associated steelmaking plant in Cardiff.

It also specialises in the manufacture of steel fabric mesh.

BRC itself will be investing more than £1 million in the project, and is agreeing a new long term lease with its landlord at the Corporation Road site.

The company will also be acquiring bespoke shear and bending equipment to enhance production efficiencies, which in turn will help to ensure a long term future in Newport.

“This investment will help consolidate BRC’s position as the pre-eminent reinforcing fabricator in the UK, with an unrivalled capability of supplying all the major infrastructure projects,” said BRC managing director John Collins.

“This is a demonstration of our close collaboration with Welsh Government and has been made possible through the dedicated support of our workforce and the Community Union.

“We share a joint objective of promoting local responsible sourcing and the circular economy. It means that we really can make in the UK to build the UK.

“With many customers wanting a supply chain which supports UK manufacturing and gives low carbon, recycled reinforcing steels, we are in a unique position to guarantee our source of supply.

“This equipment means we can supply even more in the years to come.”

Economy secretary Ken Skates said that supporting the steel industry in Wales through “a difficult and challenging time” remains a key Welsh Government priority.

“I am pleased that our investment is helping BRC to drive up its productivity and create and protect jobs at its Newport site,” he said.

“In December I launched our economic action plan, which focuses on spreading the fruits of economic growth to communities right across Wales, and I am hopeful that our investment will help secure a successful future for BRC in Newport.

Community Union representative Steve McCool said the outcome “represents the excellent work being carried out by the workforce and management to establish the Newport site as significant and strategic facility in the Celsa supply chain.”

“Community members at the site have worked hard with the local management to secure this investment,” he said.