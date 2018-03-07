A FAMILY have spoken out to say they face having to move from their village because of a waste recycling plant.

The Flatman family, who live in Cwmfelinfach, said the Hazrem facility in Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate will force them out of their home, to protect the lungs of daughter, Delilah, who has cystic fibrosis.

Her dad, Jonny, said he and his wife Lesley, son Sidney, 12, and seven-year-old Delilah have lived in the area for nearly seven years, and are devastated at thought of relocating.

The 42-year-old said: The main reason we came to live here is because it is a forest in an enclosed valley away from the pollution.

“Delilah has cystic fibrosis but it predominantly affects the respiratory system.

“It’s degenerative and every time she has issues with her chest normally it’s a two-week hospital stay for her.

“With us, air quality is hugely important."

Campaigners, the Lower Sirhowy Resident’s Group (LSVR), have called for answers over the decision to allow the waste recycling plant to go ahead.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) originally refused an environmental permit to plant operators Hazrem Environmental but later withdrew its objections when the firm lodged an appeal.

The permit was later granted by a planning inspector following an inquiry, but members of the LSVR say they are “determined to carry on fighting”.

Mr Flatman and his wife are also members of the group and said they have received support from members.

Mrs Flatman said: “For us, Delilah is a particularly vulnerable kid.

“We have looked into studies and the increase in nitrogen dioxide that comes out has been linked to an increase in exacerbations.

“This means it affects her breathing and it will damage a bit of her lungs.

“The more this happens the less her lungs can function to the point where she will need a lung transplant. We are just so worried.”

A spokesman for Hazrem said: "The impact from the plant will not adversely affect local residents.

"The main cause of nitrogen dioxide within the area is from existing traffic emissions, and these will reduce as vehicles are replaced and emission standards improve.

"The plant has a negligible impact on overall levels."