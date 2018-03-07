A BISTRO has launched a food-eating challenge - and it has yet to be successfully completed.

The 1849 Bistro, based at Ebbw Vale Institute in Ebbw Vale, is calling on foodies to take on its 1849 Signature Burger Challenge.

It involves eating one chicken fillet burger, one lamb burger, one beef burger - all with fillings - 20 onion rings, a large chips and milkshake.

As if that was not enough, the challenge must be completed within 30 minutes.

Those who complete the challenge will get the £25 meal free of charge, as well as their picture on a wall of fame.

Jefferson Townsend, head chef at the bistro, said nine people have attempted the challenge without success so far.

He said: “Several people have tried it and they have enjoyed doing it.

“I think it has created a bit of hype because there is nothing like it in Ebbw Vale.

“One lad came close but no one has completed it yet.”

Visit the bistro in Church Street, Ebbw Vale, to try the challenge.