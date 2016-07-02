PLANS to introduce 'emergency' legislation keeping European Union law in devolved areas in force in Wales post-Brexit have been given the thumbs-up.

The Welsh Government's so-called continuity bill was announced last week following claims the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill will result in a loss of powers in devolved areas such as farming and the environment.

And yesterday AMs voted in favour of treating it as an emergency bill - meaning it can pass through the legislative process and become law far quicker than it otherwise would, and could be signed off by the Assembly as soon as Wednesday, March 21.

Speaking in the Senedd, finance secretary Mark Drakeford said he recognised introducing the bill in this manner was "less than ideal", and would have preferred the UK Government to have amended the Brexit Bill to allay fears around the loss of devolved powers.

But, he said, negotiations with Westminster had been unsuccessful and he felt there was "no choice" but to introduce the bill.

"The vote to leave the EU was not a vote to reverse devolution," he said.

"It is this government's duty, and I believe that of this Assembly, to ensure that in the act of leaving the interest of Wales and its people are given every possible protection."

But Conservative AM David Melding warned the consequences of introducing the bill could be serious, saying the UK Government could take it to the Supreme Court, which would be both time-consuming and costly.

He added he was also concerned about the quick timescale of the bill, which would give it little time to be fully scrutinised.

"We should not be making in this fast and furious way constitutional law," he said.

But, saying "we will always protect our hard-won democratic institution", Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said she believed the bill was necessary.

"We have learned the hard way time and time again not to trust the Westminster government," she said.

Ukip Wales leader Neil Hamilton also backed the bill, saying Westminster should be prevented from "steamrolling" devolution.

The Scottish Government has presented a similar bill, which was first suggested by South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis. But, speaking in Parliament last week, Theresa May said the bills were "unnecessary".

The bill will go before the Assembly again next week.

In 2016's referendum 52.5 per cent of voters in Wales voted to leave the EU, compared to 47.5 per cent who backed remain.