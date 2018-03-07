A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to identify after a 15-year-old boy was robbed of his money in Newport.

Gwent Police is re-appealing for information after the incident at around 4.40pm on January 21, 2018 at the junction of Caerau Road and Clytha Park Road in Newport.

The 15-year-old boy was struck to the face by an unknown man and had ten pounds stolen from him.

Police said the suspect is described as white male, approximately 18 years old, 5’10 to 6’ tall, large build, wearing a black puffer jacket with hood up and grey joggers.

He had no facial hair, brown eyes and brown eyebrows.

The victim was not seriously hurt but understandably, left shaken.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are particularly interested in identifying the man in this CCTV image who we believe may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

"If anyone has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting log number 344 of 21/01/18."