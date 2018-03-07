THIS month, two full moons, and a pair of planets to watch out for in the evening sky, writes astronomer Jon Powell

You’d be forgiven for thinking it was Groundhog Day, as again after January delivered two full moons, March presents another month with a second full moon, known as a ‘blue moon’. The last year this happened was 1999. Double ‘blue moons’ are rare, occurring three to five times in a century. The next time double occurs in 2037.

As March progresses, keep a watchful eye on the evening sky after sunset, as the two innermost planets in our solar system make an appearance. Just after mid-month, it should be fairly easy to locate Venus as the ‘evening star’. Once you’ve located Venus, making a slow and steady sweep up and the right in an attempt to locate to a much fainter point of light, this will be Mercury. Around March 18, also look to see if you can spot a very slender new moon in the vicinity, making for quite a lovely gathering.

For any early risers, Jupiter is the bright object on view, keeping us company throughout March in the southern half of the sky. It’s unmistakeable, brighter than any other object in the morning sky at present.

Moon phases: Full moon March 2; Third Quarter March 9; New Moon March 17; First Quarter March 24; Full Moon March 31. Start of March: Sun rises at 6.57 am. Sets at 5.51 pm. End of March: Sun rises at 6.49 am. Sets at 7.43 pm (BST accounted for).

