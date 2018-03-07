THE brother of former rugby league player found with life-changing injuries has been jailed after he tried to kill himself by cutting a gas pipe in his kitchen and causing an explosion by lighting a cigarette.

Dwain Bessant, 43, was sentenced to three years in jail at Newport Crown Court this morning after he pleaded guilty to destroying or damaging property recklessly as to endanger life at a previous hearing.

Prosecutor Gareth James said the incident occurred in the evening of December 22 last year, at Bessant's flat in Raglan Close, Talywain.

The court heard that at around 7.15pm, the elderly couple who lived in the flat below him heard a really loud bang, before being alerted to a fire by a neighbour.

Mr James said other neighbours went to Bessant's property to see if they could help, but were unable to get in as the door had been barricaded with a settee.

They had to use an axe to gain access and, when they were able to partially open the door, the neighbours found Bessant surrounded by flames and smoke, he added.

Mr James said: "He [Bessant] didn't want to come out of the flat.

"There was so much smoke that both witnesses were taking turns to go downstairs to get fresh air.

"In the end, they were able to to open the door and get him out."

The court heard Bessant then returned to the flat to get his elderly dog and bring him outside.

"The neighbours showed considerable bravery in acting the way they did and it is obvious through their persistence he was saved," Mr James said.

"It was quite apparent that he [Bessant] was injured - his hands were burnt and there were a lot of burns to his face."

Mr James said it will cost up to £30,000 to repair the flat and that, as a result of the fire, the elderly couple in the flat beneath it haven't been able to return to their home.

Bessant was assessed in a psychiatric ward before being arrested, the court was told.

During police interview, Bessant said he had tried to take his own life after his brother, Scott, was discovered critically injured in an Abersychan lane in August last year. He remains in a coma.

Speaking in defence of Bessant, Gareth Williams said the incident was an attempt to self-harm and a cry for help, but that it put others at risk.

"He is a 43-year-old man who has had long term relationships and has had jobs. He has never been before a court before," he added.

"The family are hugely concerned about him because there seems to have been a downward spiral to his mental health.

"He was acting erratically."

Sentencing him to three years in jail, judge Daniel Williams said he was satisfied Bessant, like members of his family, had been greatly affected by the injuries to his brother. A history of heavy drinking also had an impact on his mental health.

Mr Williams said: "I hope for your sake that you get help. There is clearly good in you - but what you did put the life of others at risk."

He added: "Your neighbours managed to get into the flat and their bravery needs to be commended. It demonstrates how horrifyingly dangerous your actions were."