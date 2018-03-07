SNOW will return to parts of Gwent tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning and forecast sleet and snow for all of Blaenau Gwent, parts of Torfaen and parts of Monmouthshire, from 12.05am to 11am.

A spokesman said: "Sleet and snow for upland areas and some lower ground as well overnight and during Thursday morning.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5cm above 200 metres and possibly 10cm on roads above 300 metres.

"There remains some uncertainty in the northward extent of the sleet and snow into Thursday morning, before it clears eastwards."