In the article "Newport city centre masterplan is 'too timid' claims Plaid Cymru", the party put forward some constructive proposals. However, encourage them to be more upbeat about our relationship with neighbouring cities. They stated, "Newport is not and it should not become simply a northern western suburb of Bristol. Taken literally I agree with them, but I would start from a view which saw our proximity to one of the UK's most successful cities as an opportunity rather than a threat. Bristol has a thriving economy and low unemployment but faces big challenges related to infrastructure and cost of living. This presents Newport with an opportunity seek to attract graduate talent and entrepreneurs from the West of England. A plan for a prosperous Newport must factor in constructive links with Bristol. In Europe cross-border city regions are actively promoted and it would be crazy for Connecticut to ignore New York City when formulating economic policy. Cities pursuing their own interests in isolation only had the effect of concentrating growth in the regions largest city. Newport should remain distinct in its identity, but be pragmatic in working with Bristol and Cardiff to build a stronger city and regional economy.

Nicolas Webb,

Allt Yr Yn Road,

Newport