A MEETING pushing for the re-opening for Cwmcarn Forest Drive is talking place tonight.

The Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive is holding the meeting - which is open to the public - tonight at 7pm.

The group has been petitioning to open the forest drive for several years and say they are liaising with National Resource Wales (NRW) to find out a time frame of when it may open.

NRW is currently removing infected larch trees from the site and when work began in November 2014, it was stated that the work would take at least two years to complete.

Cycle paths and footpaths have been reinstated so far but the drive is not yet open to cars, which is the main thing The Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive is pushing for.

The meeting will take place at Cwmcarn Working Men's Club from 7pm to 8.30pm.