THE A465 Heads of the Valleys road will be closed between Brynmawr and Gilwern on two weekends this month.

The five-mile stretch of the busy main road will be closed in both directions between 8.30pm on Friday, March 16 and 6am the following Monday, March 19.

It will again be closed between 8.30pm on the following Friday, March 23, and 6am on Monday, March 26.

The closures are part of a massive project turning the entire road into a dual carriageway.

Diversions will be signposted.

The Stagecoach service 3, which runs between Abergavenny and Brynmawr, will be replaced with a minibus on the two Saturdays.

Emergency services will have access as normal.

More information can be found at the visitor centre, which is open every Wednesday, at the project Office on Ty-Gwyn Road in Twyn Wenallt, or contact Jeff Mapps on 0845 600 2664.