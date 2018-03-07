LLANCAIACH Fawr Manor has been commended in the UK Heritage Awards 2018.

Previously known as Hudson’s Heritage Awards, the UK Heritage Awards 2018 recognise the finest historic houses, gardens, museums and heritage sites in the UK.

Llancaiach Fawr Manor is a fortified manor house in Nelson, Caerphilly that was built in 1550.

The manor has recently undergone a £1m restoration to open up more rooms and create a more authentic atmosphere for a live, costumed interpretation of everyday life in 1645.

HRH Prince Charles recently opened the new introductory exhibition which prepares visitors for their journey back in time and the new interpretation panels in the grounds which illuminate 4,000 years of occupation at Llancaiach Fawr.

The awards were judged across nine categories including hidden gems, wonderful places to stay and contribution to heritage. Llancaiach Fawr Manor were commended in the Family Day Out category.

The nominations were open to any heritage attraction in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Stately homes, historic houses, castles, gardens, landscapes, archaeological sites and museums were all eligible for entry.

A spokesman for the manor said: "The management team and staff of Llancaiach Fawr Manor are delighted to have been commended in the Family Day Out category."

The UK Heritage Awards are arranged by the UK’s leading heritage, tourism and destination company, Visit Heritage. Previously known as Hudson’s Heritage Awards, the awards have been re-branded in 2018. The philosophy of celebrating the best in UK heritage remains.