THERE has been a fresh appeal for information about a crash which left a man in a coma.

John Conibeer, of Newport, was struck on the A48 in Pwllmeyric after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall at around 2am on Saturday, February 17.

Mr Conibeer’s father Anthony said that his son remains in a coma, having moved from the University Hospital of Wales to Morrison Hospital on Sunday.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We are appealing for information to identify the driver of a dark coloured transit van, who officers believe may be able to assist with their enquiries following a serious road traffic collision on the A48, Pwllmeyric, Chepstow.

"The incident occurred at approximately 1.55am in the early hours of Saturday, February 17.

"During the incident a black, Honda Civic collided with a wall. Following the collision, it is believed a second vehicle, unrelated to the first incident has collided with an occupant of the first incident outside of the damaged black Honda Civic.

"The pedestrian, a 32-year-old male from Newport was seriously injured and is currently in a critical but stable condition in the Morriston Hospital, Swansea. The dark colour transit van we are trying to locate has been captured on CCTV driving along the A48 heading towards Newport just after 2:00am on Saturday 17th February 2018.

"The footage shows the driver approaching the junction towards the B4245 before turning towards Caldicot. Officers are working on enhancing the CCTV footage to assist with their enquiries.

"The unidentified vehicle failed to stop however; these items were found at the scene and are believed to belong to the vehicle that has collided with the pedestrian – the parts relate to the nearside fog light that would have been connected to the bumper."

The spokeswoman added that there was no glass at the scene and officers believe the headlights would have been left intact.

They added: "A 30-year-old woman from Newport has been charged with failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis for the initial collision and will appear before court on March 15.

"The identity of the vehicle and driver involved in the subsequent collision are still unknown."

Officers ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 44 17/02/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.