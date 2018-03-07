STEELWORKERS in Wales have "deep concerns" about plans announced by president Trump to impose new tariffs on steel imports to the USA, an AM has said.

Mr Trump has said he plans to introduce a 25 per cent tariff on imports of steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium, saying on Twitter last week "trade wars are good"

Unions and sector representatives have already hit out at the plans and, speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Aberavon AM David Rees, called on first minister Carwyn Jones to take action.

He said: "I and my constituents - many are steelworkers - have deep concerns about the contents of that tweet and the indications it has for the steel industry.

"Will you raise as a government with the UK Government as much as possible actions to be taken within the UK to protect the steel industry?"

Labour AM Mr Rees, whose constituency includes the Port Talbot steel plant run by Tata Steel, which also runs facilities in Llanwern and Caerphilly, added: "That 10 per cent has major financial implications for steel and implications for Port Talbot.

"Will you therefore protect the steel industry as much as you can, and make sure the UK Government does it and works with the EU this time rather than hinders it in actually addressing this issue?"

Saying he was concerned the tariffs would drive down the price of steel across Europe, Mr Jones replied: "Welsh steel is not a risk to US steel, It's not a risk to American security (and) it's not a risk to the US steel industry because we produce products that, by and large, are not manufactured in the US.

"And yet here we have the US Government trying to use the blunt instrument of a tariff against all goods coming into the US. That is a point that we have made to the UK Government, that this is something that's not acceptable."

Downing Street has said the government is “engaging” with the US and the European Commission has said it will act “swiftly, firmly and proportionately” if the tariffs hit European exports.

About 15 per cent of steel produced in the UK is exported to the US.