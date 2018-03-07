SNOWBOUND residents were met with the unlikely sight and sounds of a tank rolling through Usk last week.

Alastair Scott made the most of the inclement weather to take his 15-tonne FV432 armoured personnel carrier (APC) out for a spin in the early hours of Friday.

The owner of Tank School, based at nearby Little Trostrey Farm, patrolled around Twyn Square and in neighbouring side streets.

"There were no cars to be seen so I was free to make tracks in the middle of the road," said Mr Scott.

"Only a few people were out and about, but when they saw me barrelling down the road their jaws dropped! They probably thought I was a plow."

It is not the first time that Mr Scott has paraded his tanks in public, having previously parked one of his vehicles outside the Black Bear pub, in Bettws Newydd.

He also made the headlines for making a a dream come true when he allowed 101-year-old Hilda Jackson to step behind the controls in 2015.