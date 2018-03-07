DOMESTIC violence survivor Rachel Williams will be at an event in Downing Street tomorrow to mark International Women's Day.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine this morning, Mrs Williams said she will then be handing her petition calling on Theresa May to review licenses given to perpetrators of domestic violence, and make sure victims are protected.

Mrs Williams will be handing the petition, which has had more than 110,000 signatures, on the same day her book The devil at home is released. In her book, she shares her journey of overcoming her abuse.