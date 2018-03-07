This Saturday in celebration of Mother’s Day we will reveal the winner of our Gwent’s Best Mum competition and we will also be featuring any messages you want to send in for your Mum.

We have been inundated with nominations for our competition for the chance to win Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud and a manicure with Shellac from Uopia on George Street, Pontypool.

And the judging panel has now selected a winner.

But in addition to that and to our runner up, who will receive a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill in Chepstow, we will also be giving you the chance to send your Mum and extra message.

As our gift to all the mothers out there we are offering you the chance to place a message to your Mum - for free.

You can also place messages in memory of your Mum. And it couldn’t be easier.

Just call us or pop into the south Wales Argus office, send us or bring in a photograph if possible and we will feature all your messages in Saturday’s paper.

Call on 01633 777102 or pop in to South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport NP20 3QN.

The deadline for entries is 12pm on Friday, March 9.