A MAN who was found in possession of more than 1,600 indecent images of children has been jailed.

Calvin Hodgson, of Clyffard Crescent, Newport, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images, possessing a prohibited image of a child and breaching a suspended sentence order.

John Lloyd, prosecuting, said police searched the house of the 32-year-old on February 5 this year.

When asked about indecent images at the home, Hodgson told police: "There's none, we've already been here before."

But police seized a memory card on a computer where 1,662 indecent images of children were found.

Out of these, a total of 693 were deemed category A, the most serious level of offending.

Most of the category A images - which included 647 still images and 46 moving - showed children between the ages of five and 12.

Judge Neil Bidder QC called the images "disgusting."

The court heard Hodgson was previously given a suspended sentence for a similar offence, when he was found in possession of 6,170 indecent images.

He was in breach of a sexual harm prevention order imposed in that sentence.

Judge Bidder made a previously imposed sexual harm prevention order indefinite at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday.

Ben Waters, defending, said Hodgson is apologetic and recognises he has an issue.

Mr Waters said Hodgson was ashamed and remorseful for his actions.

He said Hodgson was living in a "virtual reality" where he did not socialise much.

But he pointed out that Hodgson completed an unpaid work requirement of 120 hours from his previous sentence.

Judge Bidder said aggravating features were that there were 46 moving images in category A and that Hodgson had failed to comply with court orders.

He said: "They involve children being subjected to the most terrible abuse.

"These are disgusting images and they do represent real children being very badly abused by wicked people."

He added: "It is clear this defendant did not learn."

Hodgson was jailed for a total of 34 months.