NEWPORT council has gone green with the launch of a new fleet of electric vehicles.

Newport City Council has added two electric vehicles to its fleet as part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and create a healthier and greener environment.

The 30kWh Nissan Leafs will be used by the private sector housing team to undertake home visits to support people with adaptations which deliver improved mobility and accessibility in their own homes.

As well as the cars, the council has also added its first electric vehicle charge point at the Civic Centre for fleet vehicles.

There is also the hope that the charge point will be used by staff or visitors during the day.

The council is also looking into options for allowing public use at evenings and weekends and can be accessed from the pod-point open charge network later this month.

Council leader Debbie Wilcox and Cllr Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for Streetscene, added their signatures to the UK100 pledge last month. This is a network of local authorities focused on a full transition away from fossil fuels by 2050.

Cllr Wilcox said: “Newport City Council was one of the first local authorities in the Cardiff City Region to make this commitment and it is hoped others will now follow our lead.”

"The two electric cars are the first in the council’s fleet and the benefits of introducing such vehicles will be assessed over the coming months."

Cllr Jeavons said: “We all want to live in a greener and healthier environment and introducing these two electric vehicles is one of a variety of ways we can achieve this aim.

“The council is committed to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and see this as the beginning of our journey to decarbonise our fleet.

“We are considering placing other charging points in the city and will let people know once they are available.”