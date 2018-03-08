A FATHER-OF-TWO from Monmouthshire is taking on the mighty challenge of conquering Everest Base Camp for Cancer Research Wales.

In his latest fundraising foray, Mike Gahan will be climbing to Himalayan heights as high as 5,500m while bracing against temperatures as low as -60C.

However, the trek can feel like a lot more than 120km, with rough conditions, high altitudes and lack of oxygen.

Mr Gahan, a property developer from Undy, had previously completed a crosscountry cycle from Vietnam to Cambodia in aid of the charity.

“I have always had a love for mountains and as Everest is the highest in the world, it is a real bucket list adventure for me,” he said.

While he may not be tackling the full summit, Mr Gahan is still dedicated to the cause and has been training non-stop for the climb.

He has already dropped half a stone since starting training, which involved winter walks in the Brecon Beacons, hours in the gym and lots of running in between.

“It has been hard work, but it will definitely be worth it,” said Mr Gahan.

“Of course, I am nervous, but the opportunity to raise money for Cancer Research Wales while also completing this once in a lifetime extreme fundraising challenge is very exciting. I couldn’t miss it for the world.”

“All my friends and family have been very supportive as well, and I can’t thank them enough for their sponsorship and kind words – although my wife, Sabine, does think I am mad!”

The 18-day trek takes place from March 8 to 25.

To donate to Mr Gahan’s charity campaign, visit his fundraising page.

If you are also interested in becoming a community hero to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research Wales, click here or contact crw@wales.nhs.uk