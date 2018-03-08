A TEAM of chefs battled through last week’s snow to deliver an authentic culinary experience at a St David’s Day reception hosted by the prime minister Theresa May.

Seven chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) were invited to prepare Welsh sweet and savoury canapes for 250 guests at 10 Downing Street.

Welsh food and drink suppliers were also invited to showcase their products at the event.

The reception, organised by Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns, entertained representatives from the business, tourism, sport, and media sectors.

Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, led the team which included Colin Gray, managing director of Capital Cuisine, Caerphilly, and CAW president Arwyn Watkins.

“We were allowed into 10 Downing Street at 2pm, served our canapes and were on the road back to Wales by 5pm,” said Bates.

“We were all proud to represent Wales and it was an amazing experience to showcase our nation’s food.”

The team’s homeward journey was challenging in treacherous driving conditions, as the motorway was littered with sliding and abandoned cars and jack-knifed lorries.

“We were very fortunate to arrive back at the Celtic Manor for 8.45pm,” added Mr Bates.

The prime minister took time out to speak to each team member and congratulate them for making the effort to travel.

Speaking at the reception, Mrs May said: “Tonight, let’s celebrate the very best of Welsh life and, of course, the very best of Welsh food and drink.

“Every year, millions of people are seeing for themselves just how much Wales has to offer. That includes myself and my husband, who are regular visitors to Snowdonia. We love to go walking there.”

Mr Cairns added: “We are a proud nation and a special part of the United Kingdom. We have Welsh entrepreneurs, inventors and creative people leaving an indelible mark all around the globe, each overseeing Wales’ tremendous renaissance in sport, cuisine, arts and business.”