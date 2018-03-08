A MAN who took a hunting style knife and stabbed a man in the chest on board a train has been jailed.

Christopher Evans, 42, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The stabbing happened on a train between Bargoed and Rhymney on October 13 last year.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said Evans and the victim - who were both under the influence of alcohol - were seen play fighting at Bargoed train station before incident.

The victim punched Evans in the face on the station platform, although the pair - who were known to each other - later embraced.

After boarding the train, the victim was seen sitting behind the defendant, the court heard.

Following some provocation from the victim, Evans took a "vicious hunting" knife from another man sat next to him before turning and making stabbing motions towards the victim.

Two of the stabbing motions connected to the chest of the victim, with one creating a five centimetre long wound which was two centimetres deep.

Judge Neil Bidder said the injuries "could easily have been fatal" given their location on the body.

Blood was seen on the victim's hand and T-shirt while on the train, the court heard.

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said the defendant was not carrying the knife and that the incident was a case of "impulsive behaviour", rather than being premeditated.

Mr Jones also pointed out that injuries caused were not significant. Evans, of River Road, Pontlottyn, had made 38 previous appearances before the courts for 94 offences, including 28 involving assaults on a person.

Judge Bidder said the offence was made worse by being in a public place.

"There were innocent members of the public who were witness to the dangerous and loutish behaviour of not just you but also the victim in this case," he said.

Evans was jailed for six years and four months with an additional two years on licence as part of an extended sentence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Dan Murdoch, of British Transport Police, said: "It is simply horrifying that innocent members of the public were forced to witness such dangerous and thuggish behaviour.



"Evans' initial protestations that he was innocent were utterly unfathomable. He still denied responsibility even after being shown CCTV of the incident, claiming the knife in his hand may have been a mobile phone and that the blood visible on the victim's T-shirt was a logo.



"In the end, the wealth of evidence against him - including the fact his DNA was found on the handle of the knife - left him with no choice but to plead guilty at court.



"Knives cost lives. The victim was extremely fortunate that his injuries were not more serious - an attack of this nature, with a weapon of such brutality, could so easily have been fatal.



"I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are extremely rare. Millions of passenger journeys are made safely each year, and the railway in and around South Wales remains a very safe place for passengers and staff."