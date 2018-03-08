SNOW returned to the northern parts of Gwent this morning.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for sleet and snow for all of Blaenau Gwent, parts of Torfaen and parts of Monmouthshire, from 12.05am to 11am this morning.
A spokesman for the Met Office had previously said much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5cm above 200 metres and possibly 10cm on roads above 300 metres.
One of the places that has seen snow is Ebbw Vale.
HQ @evrfc right now pic.twitter.com/vK3AdETgk9— N C Roberts (@NCRPhotography) March 8, 2018
Is there snow where you live? We would love to see your pictures
