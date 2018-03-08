SNOW returned to the northern parts of Gwent this morning.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for sleet and snow for all of Blaenau Gwent, parts of Torfaen and parts of Monmouthshire, from 12.05am to 11am this morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office had previously said much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5cm above 200 metres and possibly 10cm on roads above 300 metres.

One of the places that has seen snow is Ebbw Vale.

Is there snow where you live? We would love to see your pictures - please email them to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk