NEW rules around conduct for AMs and Welsh ministers aimed at stamping out bullying and harassment will be set out next month, a Newport AM has said.

Following allegations of bullying and harassment by politicians and other public figures, both in Wales and across the UK, last year, the Welsh Assembly's Standards of Conduct Committee launched a review of the code of conduct AMs are required to abide by.

And, speaking in the Senedd yesterday, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant, who chairs the committee, said a revised code would be presented to the Assembly after Easter.

"We set out a commitment to ensure that inappropriate behaviour has no place at the National Assembly for Wales and a desire to reassure everyone who works here and who visits us that they will be free from any form of harassment," she said.

"Whether it is here in the Senedd, a constituency office or out in the community, everyone should feel they are treated as respect as they encounter people from this organisation."

Saying the Assembly should act as "a beacon" for society as a whole, she added: "We are all responsible for ensuring we do not stand by and let things happen".

AMs of all political colours backed the plans to offer firm guidance around behaviour, as well as how complaints can be made.

Conservative AM Paul Davies said a "whole new culture" was needed to stamp out bullying and harassment, saying the problem was particularly rife on social media.

"It's absolutely crucial the Assembly promotes a culture of diversity and respect," he said.

Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd said change needed to reach into all areas of the Assembly.

"We need a broader cultural change and that won't happen as the result of one enquiry," he said.

And Ukip AM Gareth Bennett said: "We are all in broad agreement that we want the Assembly to be a welcoming environment for everyone who works here."

Concluding, Ms Bryant said: "This can't be once a month or once a year.

"We have to be talking about this as much as possible."