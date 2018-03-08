A CROWDFUNDING page set up in memory of a talented sportsman and medical student from Monmouthshire has raised close to £15,000 in ten days.

Edward ‘Ted’ Senior, from Raglan, died on Saturday February 10. His inquest was opened at Newport Coroner’s Court days later.

The hearing was adjourned for a period of three months and the body released for funeral purposes, pending further investigation.

A GoFundMe page set up in Mr Senior’s memory since has raised £14,623 for a foundation in his name.

Created by Mr Senior's brother Max, he wrote: “Ted achieved a huge amount in such a small space of time; he was a talented rugby player and had a great passion for all sports.

“More recently, he got into medical school after years of hard work and sacrifice.

“Ted was a son, a brother and a friend to many and will be sorely missed by everyone lucky enough to know him.

“In honour of Ted, it is the family's wish to set up a foundation in his name.

“This will be an organic process with funds raised being invested in projects and forums aimed at preventing a reoccurrence of a similar tragedy.”

The fundraising page had set an initial target of £5,000 for the Ted Foundation.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/ted-foundation.