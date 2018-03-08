A DRUG addict who stole from a church donation box to in Abergavenny has been jailed.

Andrew Viviash, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to a non-dwelling burglary and theft.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said Viviash broke a padlock on the donation box to steal change in the theft at St Mary's Priory church on February 11 this year.

Viviash was also sentenced for a burglary at The Angel Bakery in Abergavenny on January 20 which was captured on CCTV.

An envelope containing takings for the day was stolen in the burglary, the court heard.

The amount stolen in both cases was low.

The court heard Viviash has 54 previous court appearances for 109 offences.

William Cordingley, defending, said the offending was linked to a drug addiction.

Mr Cordingley said Viviash has since made progress in fighting the addiction.

At the time of the offences Viviash was of no fixed address, the court heard.

Judge Neil Bidder said the burglary was "truly opportunistic."

He called the theft from St Mary's Priory a "mean offence" and said Viviash had a "dreadful record" for dishonesty.

Judge Bidder added: "It is your addiction to drugs that is the motivation for all of these offences."

Viviash was jailed for six months for the burglary and two months for the theft.

The sentence will run consecutively to make a total of eight months.

A surcharge of £140 will also have to be paid.

Speaking after the sentencing, canon Mark Soady, of St Mary's Priory, said he had "mixed emotions."

Canon Soady said as a Christian he wished to show forgiveness but that he also felt anger and frustration about the damage caused.

He said the donation box will have to be replaced and that the cost is still being calculated.

However he said he also felt sympathy and understanding if the crime was committed because of an addiction.