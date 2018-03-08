A PEDESTRIAN is being treated for "non-life changing injuries" after being clipped by a car near Harlequin roundabout, in Newport, this evening.

Gwent Police have said, after the crash, there was an altercation where the driver was punched by people nearby.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "Officers are still dealing with the incident, which involved a driver clipping a pedestrian, resulting in non-life changing injuries."

A Welsh Ambulance service spokeswoman said they attended to the crash, which was by the McDonald's, at 6.16pm.

She said the pedestrian was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital and that they left the scene at 19.06.