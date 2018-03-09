A MUSIC venue in Pontypool will hold a charity fundraiser in support of a boy with a brain disorder.

Tonight, several musicians will take to the stage at the Dragonffli in aid of Pontllanfraith boy Thomas Meacham, aged 8, who was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) earlier this year.

ALD is a genetic brain disorder that destroys myelin - the protective sheath that surrounds the brain’s neurons- and the nerve cells that allow us to think and to control our muscles.

The most dangerous form of the disease appears in childhood, generally between the ages of four and ten years old.

At first, sufferers show behavioural problems but the disease can lead to blindness, deafness, seizures and progressive dementia.

Starting at 6.30pm, the You’ve Got a Friend in Me event will host bands Calling Apollo, Stay Voiceless, Soviets, Who Knows Diddley and an acoustic corner with Ian Jay, Rob Pennington and Huw James.

Dragonffli owner Nick Byrne regularly uses the venue to raise money for charities from supporting disabled children and critically ill ex-rugby player Scott Bessant to homeless people.

He said: “It’s important to to me to raise money for good causes and it’s something I’m going to continue doing.

“All the funds raised will go 100 per cent to Thomas and what he needs to improve his quality of life.”

After Thomas’s family were informed that he had ALD, friends and family rallied round to help them.

The eight-year-old’s two best friends, Finley Howells and Jake Davies, who both attend Pontllanfraith Primary School with Thomas, asked their parents if they could fundraise.

The families decided to set up a Justgiving page for Thomas and his family with the money raised going to help cover medical costs and so far, the page has raised £24,877 from 473 supporters.

Gig entry is £5 per person and for more, search The Dragonffli on Facebook or visit www.thedragonffli.com