A LANE in Newbridge was blocked this morning for around five hours after a lorry was unable to move.
Residents and police helped recover the Eddie Stobart lorry which was stuck in Pennar Lane, Newbridge.
Police said the road is now fully open and thanked residents for their understanding and patience.
Another one stuck. @EddieStobartTA the pot noodle mine is not this way.— Area Support West (@GPASUWest) March 9, 2018
Thank you to the local residents for your understanding and patience.#plannerwontbehappy pic.twitter.com/uLfuvhcYPY
