A CALL to ban the use of wild animals in circuses in Wales has won the approval of AMs.

Last month the Welsh Government announced it was considering banning the practice as part of plans to support animal welfare in Wales.

And earlier this week AMs unanimously backed a petition calling for circuses in Wales to be banned from using wild animals, which had attracted 6,398 signatures.

Opening the debate, South Wales East AM David Rowlands paid tribute to Linda Jones, who submitted the petition.

“Whilst this is not yet the end of the story, and I am sure that further views will continue to be aired, I believe that it is right that we recognise the significant steps that have already been achieved by Linda and other members of the campaign,” he said.

“I also believe that this is an illustration of the potential power of petitions, and of the strength of the processes that exist at this Assembly for members of the public to highlight issues to this Assembly and to ministers.”

Among those to back the call was Conservative AM Paul Davies, who called the use of wild animals in circuses “outdated (and) unnecessary”.

Plaid Cymru AM Bethan Sayed also threw her support behind the plan, saying: “How we treat animals is a reflection of who we are as a society and as a country.

"Although many people sometimes claim that there are other more pressing things the government should focus on, I think it's important that we focus on vulnerable animals, and how we demonstrate that we are supportive of protecting them.”

And Ukip’s Caroline Jones called the use of wild animals for entertainment “barbaric”.

She said: “How can we justify allowing animals being coerced into doing tricks that they wouldn’t do in the wild?”

“How can we justify allowing these majestic creatures to be abused from birth and forced to travel in cramped, unsuitable conditions?

“And how can we justify allowing animals who should be free to live a life in captivity and to be cast aside or worse still killed once they can no longer entertain the masses?”

And Labour’s Vikki Howells said she hoped the practice would become “just a cruel quirk of our distant past like bear-baiting and cock-fighting.”

Replying to the debate, energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths said: “I just want to reiterate once again my commitment to exploring opportunities to bring forward legislation to ban the use of wild animals in circuses in Wales at the earliest possibility.”

Concluding, Ukip AM Mr Rowlands urged the Welsh Government to take action on the issue, warning Wales should not become “looked at as an easy option for these circuses”.

Ms Griffiths has said a consultation into the proposal will be launched later in the year.

A previous poll carried out by RSPCA Cymru found 74 per cent of people in Wales supported banning the use of wild animals in circuses.

A similar ban came into effect in the Republic of Ireland at the start of this year and the UK government has promised new rules will be put in place in England when Parliamentary time allows.