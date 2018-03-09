A HOSPICE is asking runners to join them for a special fundraising race.

The Hospice of The Valleys are holding the Parc Bryn Bach six mile road race on April 22 to raise money to fund the hospice's work.

The Blaenau Gwent hospice care for more than 500 patients every year, with a team of specialist palliative care professionals dedicated to providing hospice care.

The hospice is currently offering a reduced registration fee for the race until midnight on 4th March 4.

The discounted fee is £11 for club affiliated runners and £13 for non affiliated runners. Use the code 'WALES' to receive the discount.

Enter online at hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk/event/six-mile-race-2018/