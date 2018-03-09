A MAN who died after taking a strong painkiller not prescribed for him “did not appreciate the danger he was putting himself in”, said Gwent’s senior coroner.

Gaetano Esposito, 33, was pronounced dead on May 13 last year, after being found on the bed at the home he shared with his partner in Trevethin, Pontypool.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of aspiration bronchial pneumonia, caused by vomit having entered his lungs, and possible tramadol poisoning.

Senior coroner for Gwent Wendy James was told that Mr Esposito had begun to take tramadol prescribed for his partner Theresa Hall’s back pain, to try to ease muscle spasms, a side effect of medication he took to control a personality disorder.

There was vomit on the floor near the bed, and an inquest hearing was told that tramadol can cause nausea and vomiting, and also aspiration bronchial pneumonia.

It was as if he had been sick, then lay back, said Ms James, who added that there was a “high level” of tramadol toxicity in his system.

“He had taken tramadol leading up to his death. He did not appreciate the danger he was placing himself in by taking tramadol that was not prescribed for him,” she said.

Conclusion: Misadventure.